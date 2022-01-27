September 16, 1946 – January 24, 2022

RACINE—William Patrick Walsh passed away at home, surrounded by family, on January 24, 2022.

A visitation will be held on Friday January 28, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s on the Lake Catholic Church (7605 Lakeshore Drive in Caledonia) followed by a mass at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Patrick O’Loughlin officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to St. Mary’s on the Lake Catholic Church and to St. Jude Research Hospital in William’s honor.

For the full obituary, please see the Draeger-Langendorf website.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME

4600 County Line Road

Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin 53403

(262) 552-9000