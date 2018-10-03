William P. Robinson "Bill"

September 7, 1941 – September 29, 2018
RACINE – William Patrick Robinson, age 77, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded with the love of family, on Saturday afternoon, September 29, 2018 following a courageous battle with cancer.
Bill was born in Petoskey, Michigan on September 7, 1941 to the late Patrick and Doris (nee: Allison) Robinson. He graduated from Escanaba High School in 1959. On May 1, 1965 in St. Stanislaus Catholic Church – Racine, Bill was united in marriage with the love of his life, Kathleen (nee: Fatke).
With a profound work ethic, Bill was employed as a machinist / tool grinder at Bosch for over 38 years, retiring as a supervisor in 2002. He was a devoted member of St. Lucy Catholic Church – where he served as an usher. He was also a member of the International Association of Machinists Committee, the NRA, the APECS, Cub Scout leader, and Volunteer Center of Racine – especially for the Dragon Boat Races, Fourth Fest Parade and River Bend Sugar Off. He also enjoyed fishing, gardening, biking, hiking, walking, traveling, woodworking and landscaping. Bill was a dedicated volunteer for Racine Theater Guild – building and designing many stage sets over the years. Above all, Bill loved spending time with his entire family – most recently, with his 3-year-old great-grandson, Caden.
Surviving are his loving wife of 53 years, Kathy; their children, Lori (Frank) Russ and Mark (Alesha) Robinson; grandchildren, Ashley (Jeff) Quaintance; Miranda, McKinley and Mitchell Russ; step-grandson, Keith (Paola) Geib; great-grandson, Caden Quaintance; step-great-grandson, Jayden Geib; sister, Judy (Jim) Ritzenhein; brother, Richard (Sarah) Robinson; sister-in-law, Mariann Lucht; brother-in-law, Richard (Loretta) Fatke; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his beloved son, Craig Robinson; sister, Cheryl (Eugene) Leppiaho; and brother-in-law, Ron Lucht.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue, on Friday, October 5, 2018 at 12:00 noon with Rev. Javier Guativa officiating. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in St. Lucy Church on Friday from 10:00 am – 12:00 noon. Private entombment will take place at Calvary Cemetery Garden Crypts. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society have been suggested.
A heartfelt note of thanks to Dr. Douglas Evans & staff of the Froedtert Cancer Center, Dr. Michael Mullane & staff, and to Horizon Hospice for the compassionate care and support given in Bill’s time of need. May God bless all of you!
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
