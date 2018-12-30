December 23, 1929—December 24, 2018
William P ‘Bill’ Rashleger passed away peacefully at his home on Christmas Eve surrounded with love from his family.
Bill grew up in Racine and served in the U.S. Army. He married Patricia Koch who preceded him in death in 2006. Bill was extremely kind, giving, and loving.
Left to cherish his memory are his three daughters, Lynn (Dan) Vance, Terri (Dale) Tyler, and Patti Jo Wilson. Additionally, Bill is survived by his brother, Bob Rashleger, and sister in laws Elsie Rashleger and Carol Jacoby. He had many dear grandchildren and great-grandchildren that are left with loving memories.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by; brothers Harold, Les, Orville, Larry and Jack; sisters Lucille, Dorothy, Marion and Betty.
A private Memorial Service will be held in Tempe, AZ.
