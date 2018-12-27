August 28, 1928—December 23, 2018
KENOSHA—William Patrick “Bill” Carroll, 90, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, at Froedtert South-St. Catherine’s Medical Center Campus.
Born in Kenosha on Aug. 28, 1928, to Elbert and Ethel (Williams) Carroll, Bill graduated from St. George Grade School, St. Catherine’s High School, and Marquette University. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1946 and was honorably discharged the following year. In 2012, he made a Stars and Stripes Honor Flight to visit military memorials in Washington, DC.
Bill married the late Mary Ann (Rybold) Carroll at St. James Church in Kenosha on May 17, 1952. He was a dedicated employee of the Wisconsin Jobs Service for more than 30 years and a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Parish (formerly St. George), the Holy Name Society, and the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.
Bill was a lifelong learner and spirited sports fan. He loved following the Cincinnati Reds and Marquette Men’s Basketball teams as well as watching and playing golf and participating in a senior bowling league. A crossword puzzle enthusiast and ardent reader, he took great joy in visiting the Kenosha Public Library to read the paper and correspond with his family via e-mail. Bill was passionate about bicycling and rode wherever he could, even during blizzards. He was exceptionally generous to his family, friends, and strangers. In his retirement, Bill delivered food for Meals on Wheels, and throughout his life, he donated 176 gallons of blood to the Blood Center of Southeastern Wisconsin.
Bill is survived by his children, Cathy M. Carroll of Kenosha, Maureen (Bob) Batchelor of Warrington, PA, Sheila (Tim) Harper of Fond du Lac, WI, Tricia (Ed) Stuckey of Kenosha, John (Beth) Carroll of Kenosha, and Tom (Yolanda) Carroll of Las Vegas, NV; 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren (and an anticipated fourth); and his brother, Rev. Edward E. Carroll. He was preceded in death by his parents and his grandson, Michael Kreuser.
Funeral Services honoring the life of William will be held on Saturday, December 29, 2018. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 4816 7th Ave. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the church on Saturday, December 29th from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Memorials can be made to Hospice Alliance, Inc. 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pl. Prairie, WI, 53158 and St. Elizabeth Catholic Parish.
Bill’s family thanks the St. Catherine’s Medical Center staff for their compassionate care.
