October 6, 1932—March 23, 2019
RACINE – William P. Belconis, 86, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Saturday, March 23, 2019.
Bill was born in Racine on October 6, 1932 to Peter and Marcella (nee, Galeski) Belconis. He served in the U.S. Air Force. On March 19, 1955, he married the former Elizabeth Lockwood in St. John’s Chapel at DeKoven Foundation. They were stationed in England for a year and a half before returning to Racine. His family meant the world to him and he in turn was loved by all.
Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth “Liz” Belconis; children, Nancy (Peter) Johnson, David (Holly) Belconis and John (Margaret) Belconis; grandchildren, Alicia (Mark) Schmitz, Tony (Maria) Kading, Daniel (Halee) Kading, Alex (Emma) Belconis, Sam Belconis, Rachel Belconis, Nina Belconis, Jack Belconis and Mia Belconis; great grandchildren, Grace Schmitz, Sophie Schmitz and Quinn Schmitz, Salma Kading, and Henry Belconis; and his sister, Barbara Adams. Bill is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Belconis.
In keeping with Bill’s wishes, a private family service was held at St. Michaels Episcopal Church.
