William O. Fanelli
William O. Fanelli

William O. Fanelli

November 16, 1936—May 26, 2021

William O. Fanelli, 84, passed away at his residence, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

His funeral service will be held in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be in the funeral home on that Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Private graveside services will be held at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

