William N. Bartlett

RACINE – William “Bill” Norman Bartlett, 68, unexpectedly passed away at his home on October 29, 2019.
A memorial celebration of Bill’s life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 1:30 P.M. Committal services and full military honors will follow at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. A time of visitation will be held from 12:00 P.M. until 1:30 P.M.
You have free articles remaining.
Please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com to view the full obituary and to share condolences with the family.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
262-634-3361
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.