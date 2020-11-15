 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
William Menden
0 comments

William Menden

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

July 21, 1936—June 12, 2020

RACINE—William is survived by his wife Donna Dborecky.

He loved golf, bowling and baseball. He has numerous brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews, some who have passed on.

There will be no services held.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News