William M. Torres

December 8, 1964 - November 29, 2021

UNION GROVE -

William M. Torres, age 56, of Union Grove passed away Monday, November 29, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family. William was born December 8, 1964, to Jesse and Grace (nee Scott) Torres in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. His early life was spent in Union Grove. After high school graduation he attended the Baptist Bible College in Clark Summit, PA where he earned his B.S. in Education then continued his studies at Carthage College in Kenosha, WI.

On May 9, 1987, he united in marriage to Lyndee Groesbeck in Fulton, New York. Following their marriage, they resided in New York for eight years then moved to Union Grove where he was employed by Shepherds as a caregiver and by Racine Unified Schools as a High School History teacher.

William was a member of Redeemer Parkside in Kenosha. He enjoyed the arts and theater. He also loved gardening; but more than anything he treasured the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren. They meant the world to him.

William will be truly missed by his wife Lyndee; his father, Jesse (Jane) Torres; his children: Melynda (Richard) Villarreal, Theresa (James) Lobbestael, Michael Torres, and Timothy Torres; his grandchildren: Aiden, Raelyn, Liam, Ezra, Jaxon, Graham, and Eli. He is further survived by his siblings: John (Lori) Torres and Richard (Tracy) Torres; sisters and brothers-in-law: Wendy Torres, Sue (Garth) Blodgett, Mark (Christie) Groesbeck and Walter (Sharon) Groesbeck; other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Grace and grandparents: William and Bobbi Scott.

The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff at Davita Dialysis, Dr. Barsness, and Dr. Portratz for all their care and compassion.

Funeral Services for William will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 1:00 PM at Polnasek -Daniels Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Boyd officiating. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Thursday from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow service at the Union Grove Memorial Cemetery.

Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

908 – 11th Ave.

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2011