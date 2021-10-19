William M. Sklba

He is survived by his children: Chris (Stephanie) Sklba, Dayvyd (Cindy) Sklba, Kathy (Paul) Pflieger, Gary Leyer, Terri (MJ) Both, Gregory (Michelle) Leyer, Janel (James) Carter; his grandchildren: Gabriella, Jessica, Lauren, Eryk, Haley, Kaitlyn, Kyle, Nicholas, Joseph, Aaron, Kevin, Rachel, Allison, MaKenzie, Hayden, Carson, Brandon, and Kristin; his great grandchildren: Juliana, Jacoby, Carter, Emilia, Archer, Sawyer, and Harrison; his brothers and sister: The Most Reverend Richard J. Sklba, Kathryn Wegner and Paul (Gail) Sklba; many loving nieces and nephews; as well as his dear friend and neighbor Ann, and hunting partner Tom. Bill was also preceded in death by his infant brother, Paul David.

Family and friends are invited to meet at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Thursday, October 21, 2021, for a visitation from 4:00–7:00 p.m. The celebration of his life and Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church (6400 Spring Street) on Friday, October 22, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. with Bill’s brother, The Most Reverend Richard J. Sklba, Auxiliary Bishop Emeritus of Milwaukee, officiating. There will also be a visitation in the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Bill and his family values life very strongly and savors every moment our family has shared. It is for that reason that we continue to wear masks and request that all joining us for this celebration do the same. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to the Eco-Justice Center or the Gateway Technical College Foundation – The Bill and Clarice Sklba Veterans Scholarship.