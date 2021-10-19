October 8, 1940—October 14, 2021
MOUNT PLEASANT – William M. Sklba, 81, passed away at his residence on Thursday, October 14, 2021. Bill lost his life due to Multiple Myeloma after a valiant 11 month fight. Bill proudly became a 20 gallon blood donor at the Blood Center over the years which actually alerted him to this disease.
Bill was born in Racine on October 8, 1940, the son of the late Stephen J. and Ann M. (nee Mano) Sklba. He graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in 1957 and later, UW Milwaukee, as well as post graduate studies at UW Parkside.
On April 7, 1978, he married his soulmate, Clarice (nee Jacoby) Leyer. She preceded him in death on August 6, 2008.
Bill proudly served his nation with the US Air Force from 1958- 1961. Bill was stationed in Japan and served as a Russin language translator. He would continue to fight for and serve his fellow veterans long after his discharge as the Program Operations Director for the Center for Veterans Issues et’s Place Southern Center, especially for homeless veterans in Racine County.
In addition to his work for veterans, Bill spent his entire career serving his community in the human services field. He was an early advocate for the underserved starting at the Franklin Neighborhood Center and included multiple leadership positions at Urban League of Racine, Goodwill Industries of SE Wisconsin, and the United Way of Greater Milwaukee. Bill served on the Racine County Board of Supervisors for 20 years, four years of which he was vice-chair and was proud to have initiated the planning committee for Racine Sesquicentennial celebration.
All who knew and loved Bill cherish the memories of sauerkraut breakfasts, quirky gifts, his adventurous cooking and baking skills, his love for playing cards and cribbage, and his ability to listen and to open his home.
Bill was a longtime member of St. Edward Catholic Church and most recently, St. Paul the Apostle.
He is survived by his children: Chris (Stephanie) Sklba, Dayvyd (Cindy) Sklba, Kathy (Paul) Pflieger, Gary Leyer, Terri (MJ) Both, Gregory (Michelle) Leyer, Janel (James) Carter; his grandchildren: Gabriella, Jessica, Lauren, Eryk, Haley, Kaitlyn, Kyle, Nicholas, Joseph, Aaron, Kevin, Rachel, Allison, MaKenzie, Hayden, Carson, Brandon, and Kristin; his great grandchildren: Juliana, Jacoby, Carter, Emilia, Archer, Sawyer, and Harrison; his brothers and sister: The Most Reverend Richard J. Sklba, Kathryn Wegner and Paul (Gail) Sklba; many loving nieces and nephews; as well as his dear friend and neighbor Ann, and hunting partner Tom. Bill was also preceded in death by his infant brother, Paul David.
Family and friends are invited to meet at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Thursday, October 21, 2021, for a visitation from 4:00–7:00 p.m. The celebration of his life and Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church (6400 Spring Street) on Friday, October 22, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. with Bill’s brother, The Most Reverend Richard J. Sklba, Auxiliary Bishop Emeritus of Milwaukee, officiating. There will also be a visitation in the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Bill and his family values life very strongly and savors every moment our family has shared. It is for that reason that we continue to wear masks and request that all joining us for this celebration do the same. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to the Eco-Justice Center or the Gateway Technical College Foundation – The Bill and Clarice Sklba Veterans Scholarship.
