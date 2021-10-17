William M. Sklba

Family and friends are invited to meet at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Thursday, October 21, 2021, for a visitation from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. The celebration of his life and Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church (6400 Spring Street) on Friday, October 22, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. with Bill's brother, The Most Reverend Richard J. Sklba, Auxiliary Bishop Emeritus of Milwaukee, officiating. There will also be a visitation in the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The family requests that everyone in attendance please be safe and wear a mask. Please see Tuesday's and Wednesday's paper for a full obituary. You may also go to the funeral home's website for more details.