April 7, 1949—Jan. 27, 2022

KENOSHA, WI—William M. Ivy, Jr, 72, of Kenosha, passed away at Aurora Medical Center on Thursday, January 27, 2022, after a long battle with prostate cancer. He was the husband of Patty (Shawler) Ivy. They shared 46 wonderful years of marriage together.

Born on April 7, 1949, in Kenosha, WI, he was the son of the late William M. and Helen (Plaushines) Ivy, Sr.

He was educated in Kenosha County at Paris Consolidated and Central High Schools. He attended the University of Wisconsin- Parkside on a basketball scholarship and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology. Bill continued his education and received his Education and CPA certifications. He taught and coached for a few years at St. Joseph’s High School and then in White Lake, WI. He worked at Harris Calorific in Gainesville, GA as an Accountant, then at In-Sink-Erator in Racine, where he was the Chief Financial Officer until 2011 when he retired.

Bill spent many years coaching his son Ryan’s sports teams and teaching many kids how to water ski on Lake Lanier in Georgia. He was an avid outdoorsman and could regularly be found hunting, fishing, shooting, camping, traveling, taking pictures, and playing golf. One of his favorite pastimes was to visit Ryan for hunting in Colorado, or to meet him in various parts of the world in search of the next big game. He enjoyed traveling the world with Patty and friends, as well. Bill served as the Treasurer at Halter Wildlife for 10 years where he loved pheasant hunting, visiting with and making new friends, telling hunting stories, and spending time with his faithful hunting dog, Kirby. He really loved spending time with family and friends and loved sharing his whiskey and his stories.

Bill will always be remembered for his generous spirit, love of learning and teaching, love of the natural world, great stories, obsession with hunting and fishing, and his humor. He will also be remembered for being the most genuine husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend a person could ever ask for.

He will be deeply missed by his wife, Patty; his children, Ryan Ivy (Kathryn Brock) and Kelly Ivy (Matthew Boos); his five grandchildren, Hadley, William, Savannah, Wyatt, and Olivia; his brother, Dick (Sharon) Ivy; his sister, Bette (Benjamin, Sr.) Harbach; his mother-in-law, Irene Shawler; his two sisters-in-law and their husbands; many nieces and nephews; and his Black Lab, Kirby.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents and his father-in-law.

Bill donated his corneas to an organ donation company to hopefully help someone regain sight.

Funeral services honoring William’s life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. The service may be viewed via livestream on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. on the following link facebook.com/PiaseckiFuneralHome/live/. You do not need Facebook to watch. A visitation for William will be held on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Education Youth Development Outreach www.beyondcollege.net, which is an organization that Bill’s home health nurse, Arlan Owens, is involved with, and/or to the Des Plaines Wetlands Conservancy www.widwc.org, which is part of Bill’s beloved pheasant hunting club, Halter Wildlife.

A huge, special thanks to Bill’s home health nurse, Arlan Owens, and to his oncologist, Dr. Michael Mullane, both of Aurora, for their extra special care for the last 9 months of Bill’s life. These two gentlemen were truly instrumental in so many ways and offered much inspiration and empathy when Bill needed it most.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Ave.

Kenosha WI 53144

262-658-4101