November 30, 1929—December 10, 2021
RACINE—William L. Underwood, 92, of Racine, Wisconsin, passed away on December 10, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Christina (“Tina”) Ramirez Underwood and beloved father of Sylvia Hornaday (John), Marlene Underwood (Sean Olivier), Janyne Zigler (Gregory Mitchell), and the late Danielle Banks (Mark). He is also survived by his grandchildren: MaShella Robinson (Daniel), John Hornaday (Angela), Jo’Juan Hornaday (Giselle), Le’Ron Hornaday, Kortney Parks, Jada Parks, Caleb Parks, Dominique Banks, and Maliyah Banks; his brother Delbert Underwood (widower of Helen); his nephew George Henry Jr. (Jane) and niece Wanakee Quarles (Earl); his honorary son and daughters: Mark and Sarah Franklin and Lisa Porter; 19 great-grandchildren, 20 great-great grandchildren, and many other dear relatives and friends.
Bill was born on November 30, 1929 in Colp, Illinois. He was the youngest son of the late Alonia W. and Lilly M. Underwood and brother of the late Baldous Underwood, Pacola Watkins, Lillonia Henry, Quinola Lewis, Norman Underwood, and Faynetta Turley.
No visitation is planned. A virtual memorial service streamed by the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses will take place on December 26, 2021, at 2:00 p.m.
