RACINE—William L. Underwood, 92, of Racine, Wisconsin, passed away on December 10, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Christina (“Tina”) Ramirez Underwood and beloved father of Sylvia Hornaday (John), Marlene Underwood (Sean Olivier), Janyne Zigler (Gregory Mitchell), and the late Danielle Banks (Mark). He is also survived by his grandchildren: MaShella Robinson (Daniel), John Hornaday (Angela), Jo’Juan Hornaday (Giselle), Le’Ron Hornaday, Kortney Parks, Jada Parks, Caleb Parks, Dominique Banks, and Maliyah Banks; his brother Delbert Underwood (widower of Helen); his nephew George Henry Jr. (Jane) and niece Wanakee Quarles (Earl); his honorary son and daughters: Mark and Sarah Franklin and Lisa Porter; 19 great-grandchildren, 20 great-great grandchildren, and many other dear relatives and friends.