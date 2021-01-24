1947—2021
RACINE — William L. Merwin, 73, passed away at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.
Bill was born in Richland Center on November 29, 1947 to Robert Merwin and Janet (nee, Bristol) Knaus. On June 17, 1972, Bill married the former Joylynn Michalski, celebrating 48 years of marriage. He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. Bill worked for A.O. Smith for over 32 years, retiring from Tower Automotive. He was an active member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church and a member of Trinity Lutheran Church for the last 33 yrs. Bill was a loving and wonderful husband. Bill loved his family and spending time with them. Bill enjoyed working in the yard and playing chess or Risk on the computer. He participated in the Viper Rides (veteran motorcycle rides for the visually impaired) and was an avid Packer fan. His biggest hobby was being a grandpa and loved going to the grandkids’ sporting events.
Survivors include his wife, Joylynn Merwin; daughter, Reilly (Chris) Hage; grandchildren, Kody Hage and Ciara Hage; his mother, Janet Knaus; and his brothers and sisters, Theodore (Barbara) Merwin, Cindy Waring, Tracy (Russell) Graack, Christine (Dennis) Westfield, and Scott (Lani) Merwin. Bill is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Brianne Merwin-Whitney; father, Robert Merwin, stepmother, Judy Merwin, and stepfather, Lauren Knaus.
A funeral service for Bill will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2065 Geneva Street, on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Stephen Jennings officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park with Full Military Honors. A visitation for Bill will be held at the church on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the Trinity Lutheran Church Stain Glass Fund or to the family who will be making a donation to the Viper Ride in Bill’s memory.
