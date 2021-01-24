William L. Merwin

Bill was born in Richland Center on November 29, 1947 to Robert Merwin and Janet (nee, Bristol) Knaus. On June 17, 1972, Bill married the former Joylynn Michalski, celebrating 48 years of marriage. He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. Bill worked for A.O. Smith for over 32 years, retiring from Tower Automotive. He was an active member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church and a member of Trinity Lutheran Church for the last 33 yrs. Bill was a loving and wonderful husband. Bill loved his family and spending time with them. Bill enjoyed working in the yard and playing chess or Risk on the computer. He participated in the Viper Rides (veteran motorcycle rides for the visually impaired) and was an avid Packer fan. His biggest hobby was being a grandpa and loved going to the grandkids’ sporting events.