William King

Nov. 25, 1945—Feb. 13, 2022

BURLINGTON, WI—William “Bill” King, 76, of Burlington, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 13, 2022, at his home with his loving wife Carol by his side.

Born in Racine, Wisconsin on November 25, 1945, he was the son of Earl and Clara (nee Kleinschmidt) King. On September 29, 2001, he was united in marriage to Dorothy Lawrence. She preceded him in death on May 16, 2015. On October 28, 2017, at Waterford United Methodist Church, he was united in marriage to Carol Lind. He has been a resident of Burlington since 2001.

Bill worked for the Racine Public Works Department in many capacities. He was a chaplain for truckers and travelers at the Transport for Christ Chapel Pilot Travel Center in Yorkville. He was a member of New Life Bible Church in Twin Lakes and a former member of Faith Community Church in Racine. He enjoyed helping others, line dancing, reading, woodworking, and tending to his roses. Bill also enjoyed ministering to the over-the-road community, fellowshipping with friends, and sitting by the bonfire. Above all else, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Bill is survived by his wife, Carol; children: Jamie Lee Blakeney of Houston, MS, Joe (Tammy) King of Burlington, Mark King of Houston, MS, John King of Houston, MS, Brenda (Dave) Fraley of Burlington, Dan Snyder of Adams, Roger (Jamie) Snyder of Burlington, Peter (Monica) Lind of Burlington, John Lind of Burlington and Maria (Matt) Thomas of Burlington; daughter-in-law, Kathy Lind; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings: Sandy Scheit and Bob King; in-laws: Jeanette King and Joanne King; his New Life Bible Church family; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Bill is also survived by his faithful four-legged companion, Sugar Bear. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Dorothy; several siblings; daughters-in-law: Roxanne King, Lisa Lind, and son-in-law Bryan Lind.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nursing staff at Burlington Hospital and Clinic for their care and compassion during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Life Bible Church, 112 W. Main St., Twin Lakes, WI 53181.

Services for Bill will be held Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Burlington Cemetery at 2:00 PM.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

625 S. Browns Lake Drive

Burlington, WI 53105

(262) 763-3434