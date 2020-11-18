1925—2020

RACINE- William Kellner, 95, passed away at the Woods of Caledonia on Sunday, November 15, 2020.

Bill was born on September 19, 1925. When he was 17, he enlisted in the Navy and served his country during the second world war. When he returned home, Bill married the love of his life, the former Eleanor E. McKenzie, and they recently celebrated 74 years of marriage. She preceded him in death on September 3, 2020.

Bill was known as the person who could walk into a room full of strangers and walk out with a roomful of new friends. He loved to laugh, he loved telling stories, he enjoyed his friends and he cherished his family. He was the best friend, neighbor, father, grandfather and Oompa any of us could have ever asked for. He lived with the purpose of providing as many smiles and laughs as possible. And he fulfilled that purpose every minute of every day.

Survivors include his daughter, Terry (Dana Thomas) Maier; grandson, Joe (Michelle) Maier; and his great granddaughters, Mackenzie and Lauren Maier. Bill is also survived by other relatives and friends.