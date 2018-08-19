Subscribe for 17¢ / day
RACINE—William K. Smith II, age 76, passed away on Saturday, August 11, 2018 a Ascension-All Saints Hospital. A Celebration of His Life will be held on Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at Starlight Outreach Ministry, 2040 Golf Avenue, Racine, WI., 11:00am. Visitation will be in the church from 10:00am until the time of service. Rev. John Thomas will be officiating. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery.

