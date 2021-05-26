William K. 'Bill' Ganzel

Bill attended Washington Park High School and then proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II, stationed in the Philippines and Japan. On June 30, 1956 at St. John’s Chapel at DeKoven in Racine, Bill was united in marriage to the love of his life, Marjorie Grace Lockwood, and they shared nearly sixty-five years together. He was employed as a rotary pressman with Western Publishing before becoming self employed as a piano technician in 1968. He also refurbished pool tables and was known to play a mean game. Bill was a master craftsman, expert carpenter, and enjoyed working with his hands. He was a longtime member of St. Edward Catholic Church. In his spare time, Bill was an avid chess player who also enjoyed playing bridge. Above all, he loved spending time with his family and especially enjoyed his time up north at the family cabin, fishing and boating.