June 29, 1926—May 22, 2021
RACINE—With his loving family by his side, William K. “Bill” Ganzel, age 94, passed away on Saturday May 22, 2021 at his home. Bill was born in Racine on June 29, 1926, son of the late Keith and Gladys (nee Hady) Ganzel.
Bill attended Washington Park High School and then proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II, stationed in the Philippines and Japan. On June 30, 1956 at St. John’s Chapel at DeKoven in Racine, Bill was united in marriage to the love of his life, Marjorie Grace Lockwood, and they shared nearly sixty-five years together. He was employed as a rotary pressman with Western Publishing before becoming self employed as a piano technician in 1968. He also refurbished pool tables and was known to play a mean game. Bill was a master craftsman, expert carpenter, and enjoyed working with his hands. He was a longtime member of St. Edward Catholic Church. In his spare time, Bill was an avid chess player who also enjoyed playing bridge. Above all, he loved spending time with his family and especially enjoyed his time up north at the family cabin, fishing and boating.
Bill will be dearly missed by his wife, Marjorie; children: Cindy Ganzel, Steve (Brenda) Ganzel; grandchildren: Michael Menghe, Joseph Menghe and Sam Ganzel; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law: Nancy Ganzel, George Lockwood and Elizabeth Belconis; many dear nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer Menghe; sister, Virginia (Peter) Medendorp and brother, Richard Ganzel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, 1425 Grove Ave, on Friday May 28, 2021, 11:00 a.m. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Memorials to the Salvation Army or the Hospitality Center at St. Luke’s Church in Racine have been suggested.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the physicians and staff of Ascension All Saints Emergency Department and the Fourth Floor, as well as the Compassus Hospice staff for their loving and compassionate care.
