William Jones Jr., 85, was called home by his Loving Savior on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, surrounded by his family. There will be a visitation at the funeral home on Friday, January 8th from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic there will be a Private family funeral (by invitation only) at 12:00 Noon, with Pastor Ernest Nai officiating.