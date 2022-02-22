William Jonathan DeVolt

Sep. 18, 1962—Feb. 16, 2022
RACINE, WI—William “Bill” Jonathan DeVolt, 59, passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Froedtert South Kenosha Hospital.
Bill was born to the late Robert and Dorothy (nee McNeely) DeVolt on September 18, 1962, in Fort Meade, Maryland. Bill worked as a computer programmer for several years. He was considered a “Y2K Hero” as he traveled all over the United States to fix computers during that time. At one point, Bill was approached by MENSA to become a member. He was musically gifted as he wrote and composed his own music and played the drums. In his younger days, Bill played drums in a band in Washington D.C. and performed for President Ronald Reagan. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and being part of the Eagle Scouts. Bill was a fan of the Green Bay Packers. Above all, Bill loved his family with all his heart.
Bill will be deeply missed by his loving sisters: Daryl Moore and Carolyn Renee DeVolt; sister in heart and mind, Catherine Nelson; nieces and nephews: Donna (Mark) Moore, Annie (Shawn) Lueck, Autumn Richter, Peter Lueck, Patrick Lueck, Kelly Hernandez, Scott Hernandez, Nick (Sarah) Hartnell, Danielle (Brandon) Callahan, Joseph Gingerelli, Vincent Gingerelli, Daniel Kraus, Bennett Kraus, Carrie (Dustin) Nelson, Cassandra (Rob) Nelson.
Bill is predeceased by his sister, Robbynn (DeVolt) Hernandez.
A celebration of Bill’s life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at 4:30 PM with Pastor Lenard Tavernelli officiating. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the funeral home on Wednesday from 3:30 PM until the time of service. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
Racine, WI 53405
(262) 634-3361