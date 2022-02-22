William Jonathan DeVolt

Bill was born to the late Robert and Dorothy (nee McNeely) DeVolt on September 18, 1962, in Fort Meade, Maryland. Bill worked as a computer programmer for several years. He was considered a “Y2K Hero” as he traveled all over the United States to fix computers during that time. At one point, Bill was approached by MENSA to become a member. He was musically gifted as he wrote and composed his own music and played the drums. In his younger days, Bill played drums in a band in Washington D.C. and performed for President Ronald Reagan. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and being part of the Eagle Scouts. Bill was a fan of the Green Bay Packers. Above all, Bill loved his family with all his heart.