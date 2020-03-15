William John Hartwick Jr.

William was born September 24th, 1952 to the late William Sr. and Florence Hartwick in Hicksville, New York. He lived in New York until moving to Wisconsin in 1970. On February 5th, 1982, William married the love of his life Kathleen Bonczkowski. Not long after, William began his career at U.S. Bank, working there until he retired in 2013. He was an avid Packer fan but was most passionate about traveling. Kathleen and William shared many adventures around the world from close to home places like Green Bay and St. Germain Wisconsin all the way to L.A, Alaska, Paris, Milan, and many more. Many family vacations up to Northern Wisconsin, were some of William’s fondest memories.