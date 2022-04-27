Aug. 31, 1930—Apr. 24, 2022

BURLINGTON—William John “Bill” Weis, Jr. 91, of Burlington, died April 24, 2022, at his home.

He was born on August 31, 1930, to William and Drusilla (nee Griebel) Weis. He was united in marriage on August 28, 1954, to Elizabeth Zelenski at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Burlington. Bill spent his entire life on the family farm in Burlington.

Bill was educated at St. Charles grade school and St. Mary’s High School where he was proud to be on the first St. Mary’s Football Team and was a lifelong member of St. Charles Parish, where he served on the School Board and Finance Committee. He also served on AMPI, PMA, Co-op, ASCS, FS, and Mutual Insurance Company.

Bill enjoyed arrowhead hunting, metal detecting and the Brewers and Packers, going to the Casino and the many hours he spent on the farm, even well into retirement. Bill also loved traveling with his wife, Betty. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with family.

Survivors include his children: Kevin Weis, Jacqueline (Mark) Enright, Janice (Randy) Richter, Terry (Denise) Weis; grandchildren: Matthew (Jackie) Weis, Andrew Weis, Nicholas (Kelly) Enright, Jennifer Enright, Anthony (Kim) Enright, Aaron Richter, Alex Richter, Autumn Weis; great-grandchildren: Ann Enright, Zoe Enright, Eva Enright, Owen Enright; brother, Robert (Sue) Weis; nieces; nephews; cousins and numerous friends.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife; parents; siblings: Marian (Ray) Richter, Francis (Lunetta) Weis, Lloyd (Betty) Weis, Arthur (Grace) Weis, and daughter-in-law, Kristin (Willick) Weis.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 7:00 PM at St. Charles Catholic Church. Other friends and relatives may meet with the family on Friday April 29, 2022 from 3:00 PM until 6:30 PM at the FUNERAL HOME. Burial will take place on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 10:00 AM at St. Charles Cemetery.

