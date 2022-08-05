July 28, 1928 – August 1, 2022

KENOSHA—William James “Jim” Sakkinen, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022, at Ridgewood Care Center. He was born in Calumet, Michigan, on July 28, 1928, to William and Evangeline Sakkinen. He was educated through high school in Calumet Public Schools.

Jim proudly and faithfully serviced in the United States Air Force during the Cold War as an air traffic controller in the Berlin airlift. He met his wife, Irmgard E. Blumtritt, while serving in Berlin.

Jim was honorably discharged from the Air Force in 1950, and he returned to Berlin to marry Irmgard on May 11, 1950. They celebrated their 72nd anniversary this past May. Jim and Irmgard lived in Calumet until 1959, when they moved to Racine with their three children. He was a copper miner in Calumet and a machinist at J.I. Case Company in Racine for 26 years. He was a “Jack of all Trades,” always willing to help family and friends. He built two homes for his family with the help of a carpenter friend.

Jim was a devoted, patient, and caring family man. He had many lifelong friends. He and Irmgard enjoyed socializing, music, dancing and playing cards with family and friends. They were members of First Evangelical Lutheran Church for over 60 years.

Jim and Irmgard took their children to Germany twice. They made many special memories with their children and grandchildren on their many vacations to Lac La Belle in Michigan.

He is survived by his wife of over 72 years, Irmgard; three children: Suzanne Molnar, Carol (Mike) Johnston, Allen (Joyce) Sakkinen; grandchildren: Shane (Gretchen) Sakkinen, Eric Johnston, Adam (Katie) Johnston, Joshua Molnar, Nicholas Molnar; great-grandchildren: Kellan Sakkinen, Jasmine Molnar, Julian Molnar, Ava Johnston, Ariel Johnston; brother, Arthur (Leona) Sakkinen; nieces; nephews; other relatives and dear friends too numerous to mention.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents, William and Evangeline; baby brother, Robert Sakkinen; sister and brother-in-law: Alberta (Willis) Mattila; son-in-law, Steve Molnar; nephew, Robert Mattila; sisters-in-law: Ruth Sakkinen, Kristel Kuth, Brunhilda Blumtritt; brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Willy (Erica) Neundorf; and brothers-in-law: Horst Blumtritt and Toi Lagapa.

A celebration of Jim’s life will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022, 2:00 p.m., at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa Street, with Rev. John Roekle officiating. Visitation will be at church from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place on Monday, August 8, 2022, 9:00 a.m., at West Lawn Memorial Park, 9000 Washington Avenue. The family has suggested memorials to First Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road

Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262-552-9000