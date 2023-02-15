Jan. 15, 1966—Feb. 4, 2023

UNION GROVE—William “Will” James Harmann, Jr., 57, formerly of Union Grove, WI, passed away Saturday February 4, 2023 at Aurora St. Luke’s Hospital in Milwaukee.

Born in Racine, Wisconsin on January 15, 1966, the son of William and Linda (nee Fonk) Harmann, Sr. His early life was spent in Sturtevant, Manawa, and Waupaca, WI where he graduated from high school. He attended UW-Whitewater for two years.

In 1992 he graduated from Milwaukee Area Technical College and spent a short time working for Ameritech Services, Inc. He then formed a partnership with his cousin Gary Fonk to operate GAF’s Concrete for a few years. The past eleven years were spent residing in a nursing home.

Will was a member of several billiard leagues in Union Grove and Milwaukee. He also supported the Safari Club, Ducks Unlimited, EAA and many other groups.

Will’s hobbies and interests include watching movies and TV shows, playing computer games, connecting with family and friends through Facebook, listening to music, following the NFL and many different forms of racing (NHRA, mid-west off-road, motorcycle, Indy Car, Formula One, etc.), reading, astronomy and space, photography, attending live concerts, art and theater, driving his van, hunting and fishing, playing billiards, aviation, and talking with people.

Will is survived by his sister, Pamela Lee (James “Squirrel” Moilanen) Harmann; step-sisters: Michelle (Kevin) Lunde, Shana (Steven) O’Connor, and Rena Klug; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Linda Harmann and William (Deb) Harmann, Sr., his grandparents, and his Springer Spaniel friend Jack.

Pamela would like to thank her uncle John Fonk, aunt Sue Fonk-Brever and all family and friends for their assistance throughout the years; St. Luke’s Hospital for trying to heal him, and Pastor Kelsey Beebe for the beautiful final blessing.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the United Spinal Association (www.unitedspinal.org) or any Humane Society of choice.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 3, 2023 from Noon until 5:00 p.m. at Old Settlers Park in Union Grove, WI. A Time of Sharing Memories will take place at 1:00 p.m.

