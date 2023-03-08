William James Ruidl, 73, died on March 2, 2023, at Accent Hospice following a long battle with COPD. Bill attended Marquette University High School and Marquette University. Visitation will be at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 10121 W. North Avenue, Wauwatosa on Saturday March 11, at 2:00 p.m. until the prayer service at 2:30 p.m. See the funeral home web site for the full obituary.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Luther Manor Skilled Care Unit and Luther Manor Hospice for their very patient and loving care during William’s last months. Accent Hospice of Oak Creek provided outstanding care and compassion to Bill and the family during his last week of life. Luther Manor and Accent Hospice are shining examples of excellence in patient care. Thank you.