William J Damrow Jr

TOMAH/RACINE - William "Bill" J Damrow Jr, passed away of pneumonia peacefully at Ascension All Saints Hospital on January 4, 2022, surrounded by family. Bill was born on October 8, 1971, to William James Damrow Sr, and Beverly (Hyatt) Owens. Bill was the loving father to: Alexandra, Savannah and William III. Born in Racine, WI where he spent the early years of his life and graduated from Horlick High School. Bill proudly served in the US Army after high school spending four years with the 3rd Ranger Battalion. Discharged William graduated from Gateway Technical College and became City of Milwaukee Police Officer for six years. Bill again enlisted in the US Army and retired in May 2020. Bill spent the majority of his retired life working his online military badge business with brother Todd. Also, his hobbies included Marksmanship, working on his Mustang, finishing his Degree in Military History and his biggest love playing the guitar. Bill is a Life member of the National Rifle Association, Shelby Owners Club and the Association of the United States Army. Bill is survived by his loving step mom Karen Madsen Damrow; children: Alex (Johnny) Hammonds, Savannah Damrow, William Damrow III and granddaughter Jude; siblings: Kyle Damrow, Darrell (Kari) Damrow, Jason (Sari) Madsen, Nic Mianecki, Dantri (Bart) Woods, Garet (Kristin) Mianecki, Tammy Bass, Todd Schmidt, Richard Dehne, Bryan (Jennifer) Damrow and Jimmy Dehne. Bill will be sadly missed by his many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. The family is greatly appreciative and would like to thank the Ascension All Saints Nurses and Doctors for the excellent care of Bill. The family would also like to thank the many family members and friends who have helped us through this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors Foundation or the Tunnels to Towers Foundation. A service with military honors will be announced and take place at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.