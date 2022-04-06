William J. 'Bill' Stanek

March 22, 1935—March 29, 2022

LA HABRA, CA/formerly RACINE -William Joseph Stanek, age 87, passed away Tuesday March 29, 2022 surrounded by his family. William was born in Elroy, WI on March 22, 1935, son of the late Joseph and Rose (nee Vanetta) Stanek.

Bill graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1953”. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and then attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison where he earned a degree in Mining Engineering. Shortly thereafter he moved to California and was a loss prevention engineer with Factory Mutual Global for thirty years. Bill attained his Law degree while working full-time and had a private law practice for thirty additional years before retiring in 2020.

He enjoyed ballroom dancing, visiting casinos and studying the stock market. He loved playing tennis with friends, and international cruises with his family.

Bill will be remembered for his kindness and his great love and devotion to his family.

Bill will be dearly missed by his siblings: Dorothy Waltenberger, Ramona Petersen, James (Cathy) Stanek, Winifred (James) Hill; many nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brother, Robert (Sally) Stanek; sister, Caroline (Michael) Schneider; and brothers-in-law, Thomas Petersen and George Waltenberger.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday April 10, 2022 from 1:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. with A Celebration of Bill’s Life service to start at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to one’s favorite charity have been suggested.

A special thank you to Bill’s niece and her husband for providing in-home hospice care.

