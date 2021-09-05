June 21, 1929—Aug. 29, 2021

RACINE — William J. “Bill” Andersen of Racine, Wisconsin passed away on Sunday August 29, 2021 at the age of 92 at Ascension Hospital. He spent the time leading up to his death surrounded by his loving family.

A lifelong Racine resident, Bill was born on June 21, 1929 to the late Carl and Hazel (nee: Steffens) Andersen. He was a member of the 1947 graduating class of Washington Park High School.

After high school Bill served in the United States Navy from 1951-1953 during the Korean Conflict. On July 10, 1954 he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Patricia Ann Leslie, his “Patti”. He was the owner of Andersen and Klapat Meats in Racine. Loyal customers enjoyed his homemade Danish specialties for 41 years before he retired and closed the market in 1994. Bill was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church for 67 years, serving on the Church Council for 32 years and singing in the choir.