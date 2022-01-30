William Ivy, Jr., age 72, passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha.
Funeral services honoring William's life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. A visitation for William will be held on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Complete obituary will follow on the Piasecki Funeral Home website.
Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101