William Ivy, Jr.

William Ivy, Jr.

William Ivy, Jr., age 72, passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha.

Funeral services honoring William's life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. A visitation for William will be held on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Complete obituary will follow on the Piasecki Funeral Home website.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com

