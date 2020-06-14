William Henry Hoffman "Bill"

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 28, 1941 – May 24, 2020

William Henry Hoffman, known as “Bill” to his family and friends and “Hoffy” to many others, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2020 at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska. He is survived by his son, Joe Hoffman, daughter-in-law, Miranda Stark, special niece, Lynn Olle, brother, James (Bonnie) Hoffman, sister, Joanne (Russ) Milner, special sister-in-law, Bonnie (Pat) Grayson, and many beloved nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, and grand-nieces. He is preceded by his father, William Hoffman, mother, Norma Hoffman, and sisters, Patricia Olle and Jacque Nielsen.

Bill was born in 1941 at Saint Luke’s Hospital in Racine, Wisconsin with a shock of blond hair and a zest for life. He always kept his zest for life – the hair, not so much. He was always quick to remind you that he was a member of the men’s varsity basketball team at Washington Park High School, where he was a graduating member of the class of 1959. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1962, where he served four years in active duty and two additional years as a Reserve. He was granted an Honorable Discharge in 1968 with the rank of Airman First Class.