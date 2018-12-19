Try 1 month for 99¢
William H. Pugh

July 13, 1945—December 14, 2018

RACINE—William H. Pugh III, age 73, passed away Friday, December 14, 2018 at The Woods of Caledonia.

He was born in Racine, July 13, 1945, son of the late William H. Jr. and Betty (Nee: Hall) Pugh and had remained a lifelong resident.

Bill was the son of the third generation of Pugh Wood and Coal that was founded in 1847, here in Racine. Raised in the countryside, Bill never outgrew his love for the natural world. As an outdoorsman Bill enjoyed kayaking, and the hunt of white-tail deer and wild turkeys. An exceptional marksman, Bill enjoyed shooting and reloading special ammunition. His pride was the farm in southwestern Wisconsin that he eventually converted to a ‘tree farm’ and wildlife paradise.

Part of his youth was spent at the Racine Country Club where Bill developed many life-long friends. He attended Northwestern Military Academy and graduated from William Horlick High School. Following his graduation from high school Bill went on to earn a degree in Petroleum Marketing from the University of Tulsa. Bill spent his entire career working at Pugh Oil and Pugh Coal Companies. Following in his father’s footsteps Bill went on to serve as President of those family companies for 25 years. Bill was a well-respected member of Racine’s business community and served well on many boards. He further supported many local charities, sporting groups, schools, and nature preservation groups through yearly donations. Bill was an athlete. He was a runner, played racquet ball and squash, and lifted weights most every day at the YMCA for over 30 years.

He is survived by his wife, Helen (Nee: Horlick); daughter, Stephanie (Stephen) Hunter; brother, Richard (Lisa) Pugh; sister, Charlotte Crist; six grandchildren; London, Camden, Scarlett, Violet, Mason, and Vixy. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his first wife, Judith Logsdon; son, Michael Pugh; and brother-in-law, Paul Crist.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, December 22, 2018, 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. Gifts of remembrance may be sent to HALO.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Hospice Alliance and the entire staff at The Woods of Caledonia for their loving and compassionate care.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: William H. Pugh
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments