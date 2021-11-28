William H. Meltzer

Feb. 19, 1941—Nov. 17, 2021

RACINE—With loving memories, we said goodbye to our husband, father and grandfather . . .

William Henry Meltzer, “Bill”, age 80, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee surrounded by loved ones.

Bill was born in Racine, WI, February 19, 1941, son of the late Rudolph and Florence Meltzer.

Bill graduated from Johnson Creek High School and attended the University of WI Madison. On April 18, 1964, at Holy Communion Lutheran Church, he was united in marriage to Karen Sorensen. He began working at the family business, Mamco Corporation, as a young man and served as President for many years. In his younger years he enjoyed fishing, golf, traveling with trips to Las Vegas, Mexico, Colorado, Ireland, and Florida. Raising granddaughter Margaux was a priority and brought him great joy. He will be remembered for his generosity and sense of humor. Above all, he treasured the time spent with his family. His strength and unwavering love will never be forgotten, he will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Karen; children: Elizabeth (Timothy) Osius of Fort Collins, CO and Gregory (Veronica) Meltzer of Racine; seven grandchildren: Margaux (Michael) Mich of Fond du Lac, William, Jack, Samuel, and Lily Osius of Fort Collins, CO, Nicolas and Emma Meltzer of Racine; great-grandsons: William and Benjamin Mich; sister, Debra Meltzer; brother, Curt Meltzer; in-laws Sandra Meltzer and Jon (Janet) Sorensen; many nieces, nephews; other relatives; and dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Jill Meltzer, brother, Ronald, sister-in-law, Judy Meltzer, and nephew, Samuel Kurhajec.

Per Bill’s wishes a private family service will be held. Memorials in Bill’s name may be made to Health Care Network of Racine, WI.

