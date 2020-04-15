William H. Mahnke

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

William “Bill” Mahnke, age 85, peacefully reached his heavenly goal on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Bill passed away of natural causes at his residence with his loving wife Jude and step-daughter Venise by his side. Bill was a devoted and loving husband, father, stepfather, grandfather, great grandfather and dear friend to many.

Bill was born on January 12, 1935, in Racine, WI, son of Harvey A. and Margaret A. (Frommholz) Mahnke. Bill graduated from Racine Lutheran High School in 1952 where he was a star pitcher for the Crusaders tossing 3 no hitters and 5 one-hitters in his three years on the mound. In 1953, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served on active duty as a signal quartermaster aboard the USS Waller. Bill’s service to his country continued for 41 years as a member of the U.S. Navy Reserve, U.S. Coast Guard Reserve, ultimately retiring as a Sergeant Major in the U.S. Army Reserve in 1994.