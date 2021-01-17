William H. Larson

1938—2021
RACINE- William H. (Bill) Larson, 82, passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Parkview Gardens. He was born on June 3, 1938 to the late George and Mabel (nee: Carlson) Larson in La Crosse, WI.
Bill was united in marriage to Karen Nelsestuen on July 30, 1960 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in La Crosse, WI. They started dating in middle school and enjoyed 60 years of marriage. Bill was president of Central High School’s Class of 1956. After receiving his Bachelor’s degree in secondary education from UW-La Crosse, Bill taught at Horlick High School before a career of editing books at Western Publishing and TSR. He was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church and Journey In Faith Church.
Bill enjoyed singing with his wife, with his brother Dick, in the church choir, and spontaneously. He was a fierce competitor in family games and also loved fishing, gardening, the Mississippi River, and the Green Bay Packers.
Bill was the last of his generation and leaves a legacy of loving and close extended family ties. Bill is survived by his wife, Karen; sons Christopher (Joy) of Broomfield, CO, Andrew (Cathy) of Chicago, IL, and Daniel of Boulder, CO; grandchildren Hillary, Jacob, Karissa (Alan), Micah, and Holden; and a great granddaughter, Ava. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents; mother and father-in-law, Joseph and Christine Nelsestuen; siblings, Jean (Jim) McDonnell, Marge (George) Dawes, Barbara (Jim) Craigmile, and Dick Larson. A memorial service will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Friday, Jan. 22 at 11:00 am, with visitation from 10:00-11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Alzheimers Association and Choral Arts Society of S.E. Wisconsin have been suggested by the family.
