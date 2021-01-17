William H. Larson

1938—2021

RACINE- William H. (Bill) Larson, 82, passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Parkview Gardens. He was born on June 3, 1938 to the late George and Mabel (nee: Carlson) Larson in La Crosse, WI.

Bill was united in marriage to Karen Nelsestuen on July 30, 1960 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in La Crosse, WI. They started dating in middle school and enjoyed 60 years of marriage. Bill was president of Central High School’s Class of 1956. After receiving his Bachelor’s degree in secondary education from UW-La Crosse, Bill taught at Horlick High School before a career of editing books at Western Publishing and TSR. He was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church and Journey In Faith Church.

Bill enjoyed singing with his wife, with his brother Dick, in the church choir, and spontaneously. He was a fierce competitor in family games and also loved fishing, gardening, the Mississippi River, and the Green Bay Packers.