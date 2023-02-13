Jan. 22, 1949—Feb. 7, 2023
ROSCOE, IL—William H. Johnson, 74, passed away at home surrounded by his loved ones on February 7, 2023. Even though he left this world too soon, his loving heart will be a beacon of light for his family.
Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, February 13, 2023, at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford, IL, with visitation beginning at 12:00 noon.
To share memories or express condolences, please visit www.fitzgeraldfh.com.