October 22, 1932—January 1, 2020
RACINE—William H. Iverson, 87, passed away at Ascension-All Saints on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. He was born in Racine on October 22, 1932 the son of the late Herman and Lillian (nee: Atkinson) Iverson.
Bill enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served in Korea as a 2nd Lieutenant. On August 29, 1959 he was united in marriage to Patricia McKinnon, they had just celebrated their 60th Anniversary last August. Bill was a longtime employee of the J.I. Case Co. where he was the industrial engineer, retiring in 1988. He was a Charter Member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and sang in the choir for many years. Bill was a former member of the V.F.W. He loved vacationing with his family in Door County and Lake Delton. He was a big supporter of the Milwaukee Bucks, the Wisconsin Badgers, the Green Bay Packers, and the Marquette Golden Eagles. Bill had a great appreciation of music and loved watching his children and grandchildren perform.
You have free articles remaining.
Surviving are his loving wife Patricia; their two daughters, Michelle Iverson, of Indian Trail, NC, and Lynda Schlitz, of Racine; seven grandchildren, Jason (Sara) Stephany, Katie Kressig, Joshua (Lauren) Stephany, Cory Gogolin, Alexandria Schlitz, Crystiana Schlitz, and Brianna Stritctko; two great grandsons, William Stephany and Gideion Stephany, his former son-in-law, Ted Schlitz, of Racine, and the family dog, Precious. Bill was preceded in death by his daughter, Catherine Iverson-Kressig.
A Memorial Mass, celebrating his life, will be offered at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street, on Tuesday, January 14th, at 5:00 p.m. with Rev. Bill Dietzler officiating. Full Military Honors will follow the Mass. Family and friends can meet with the family, at the church, on that Tuesday, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the Mass. Private burial will take place at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association, the Racine Humane Society, or simply do a kind deed for someone else in Bill’s memory.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Rd.
552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.