William H. Iverson

Bill enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served in Korea as a 2nd Lieutenant. On August 29, 1959 he was united in marriage to Patricia McKinnon, they had just celebrated their 60th Anniversary last August. Bill was a longtime employee of the J.I. Case Co. where he was the industrial engineer, retiring in 1988. He was a Charter Member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and sang in the choir for many years. Bill was a former member of the V.F.W. He loved vacationing with his family in Door County and Lake Delton. He was a big supporter of the Milwaukee Bucks, the Wisconsin Badgers, the Green Bay Packers, and the Marquette Golden Eagles. Bill had a great appreciation of music and loved watching his children and grandchildren perform.