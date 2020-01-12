William H. Iverson
October 22, 1932 – January 1, 2020

RACINE – William H. Iverson, 87, passed away at Ascension All Saints on Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

A Memorial Mass, celebrating his life, will be offered at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street, on Tuesday, January 14th, at 5:00 p.m. with Rev. Bill Dietzler officiating. Full Military Honors will follow the Mass. Family and friends can meet with the family, at the church, on that Tuesday, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the Mass. Private burial will take place at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association, the Racine Humane Society, or simply do a kind deed for someone else in Bill’s memory.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd., Mount Pleasant

262-552-9000

