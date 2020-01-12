October 22, 1932 – January 1, 2020
RACINE – William H. Iverson, 87, passed away at Ascension All Saints on Wednesday, January 1, 2020.
You have free articles remaining.
A Memorial Mass, celebrating his life, will be offered at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street, on Tuesday, January 14th, at 5:00 p.m. with Rev. Bill Dietzler officiating. Full Military Honors will follow the Mass. Family and friends can meet with the family, at the church, on that Tuesday, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the Mass. Private burial will take place at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association, the Racine Humane Society, or simply do a kind deed for someone else in Bill’s memory.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Rd., Mount Pleasant
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.