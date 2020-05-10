February 25, 1929—May 4, 2020
RACINE – William H. Howland, 91, passed away at home on Monday, May 4, 2020.
Bill was born in Lyndon Station, WI on February 25, 1929 to Ernest and Bessie (nee, Richards) Howland. On June 27, 1953, Bill married the former Nancy Ann Kahn at the Church of Incarnation. He served in the U.S. Army during Korea. Bill retired from Louis Allis Co. after more than 33 years. He was a member of the Willey Herda American Legion Post 192 and Voiture Local 1519 in Milwaukee. He loved bowling, hunting, fishing and was a fan of the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy Ann Howland; sons, Michael Howland and William R. (Susan Bodi) Howland; daughters, Lori (Jeffrey) Kalas, Lisa (Thomas) Paszkiewicz, Kerry (Randy) Spang and Colleen (Daniel) Krenzke. Bill is also survived by 14 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Scott Howland; brothers, Ernest, Joseph, Gerald, Lester and James; and his sisters, Lucille, Mildred, Winifred and Nancy.
Due to the current Pandemic, no public visitation will be held. A private family service will be held. Interment will take place at Highland Memorial Park in New Berlin.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Adon and the workers at Ascension At Home Hospice for the special treatment and care they provided to Bill.
