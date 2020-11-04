William H. Hielscher passed away at home in Boise, Idaho, on October 18. He was born to Harold and Marjorie Hielscher March 2, 1946 in Waukesha, residing there until the family moved to Racine in 1953. He graduated from Horlick High School in 1964. Upon graduation from Northwestern University Bill spent five years in the Peace Corps teaching English to the people of Micronesia. Upon returning to the U.S. he resided in Seattle and then Stanwood, WA where Bill and his partner Kirk Baker created Morning Glory Farms, a wholesale grower of perennials. Bill also taught classes in the Seattle area in plant propagation and use of perennial plants in the landscape. Bill and Kirk retired to Boise, Idaho in June 2012. In Boise, Bill volunteered meeting with recent heart surgery patients at St. Luke’s Hospital. The magnificent gardens at their home reflected Bill’s love for plants and gardening. Other interests included yoga, astronomy, reading, cooking, theater. Bill enjoyed the company of their 5 dogs especially in the garden.