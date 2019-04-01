William H. Chaney
September 27, 1947 – March 27, 2019
STURTEVANT – William Harold Chaney, age 71, passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints Hospital, surrounded with the love of his family, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 – following a courageous 4-year battle with cancer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 12:00 noon at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 3126—95th Street in Sturtevant, with Fr. Nabil Mouannes officiating. Interment will be in West Lawn Memorial Park. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in the church on Tuesday from 10:00 am – 12:00 noon.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
