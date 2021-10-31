April 15, 1937—Oct. 25, 2021

RACINE—William H. Bremel, age 84, passed away at Ascension-All Saints Hospital on October 25, 2021, due to complications arising from COVID-19.

William was born in Yorkville township, WI to Herman Otto and Viola (nee: Bean) Bremel on April 15, 1937. He attended Fritchen grade school and Union Grove High School, graduating in 1955 . He served in the Army National Guard for 8 years while working on the family farm and at American Motors. William also served as an ambulance driver while on active duty in 1961-1962 in preparation for the Berlin Crisis.

Bill met the love of his life, Judith Peterson. They were married on August 26, 1961 at North Cape Lutheran Church. Together they raised their family in the Town of Raymond, building the family home in 1965 on County Highway “U” where they have lived ever since.

William was the owner and operator of Bremel Poultry Farm for many years, raising ducks, farming crops, and mowing roadsides for the town of Yorkville. Bill enjoyed fishing, hunting, roller skating, canoeing, and restoring his old John Deere tractors and implements. He had a special talent of being able to fix anything multiple times over. He was a lifelong member of Grace Lutheran Church in Racine, WI where he served on many boards, as an elder, and sang in the choir.