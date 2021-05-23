William Gordon Olaf Briwick

CAPE CORAL, FL—William “Bill” Gordon Olaf Briwick, age 60, passed away unexpectedly on April 30, 2021. William was born in Kenosha, WI on July 4, 1960 to the late Gordon and Alice (nee Youngblood) Briwick. William proudly served our country with the United States Marine Corps from 1977 to 1981 as a mortarman and marksmanship instructor. Bill always enjoyed comparing military stories with his buddies. On August 5, 2000 Bill married the love of his life, Karen Argstatter at St. John’s Chapel in Racine, WI, they shared 27 loving and fun filled years together. Bill worked for W.W. Grainger as a Sales Team Leader in the Industrial Supply Division for over 20 years and most recently drove roll off truck for CL Noonan in Cape Coral. In 2017 Bill and Karen moved to Texas, then in 2019 to Cape Coral, FL to explore a new adventure together. This was the perfect place for Bill to enjoy his love of water, fishing, boating and even a meal overlooking the water. Bill was an enthusiastic, loyal Green Bay Packer fan holding true to the green and gold wherever he lived. His love of football was infectiously passed onto his grandson Gordon W.J. Bill equally treasured time with his two beautiful princesses granddaughters; Lilliana and Natalie. He was active with his grandchildren, supporting their activities and spending time with them. Bill will be remembered for his great love and devotion to his entire family and witty personality.