William Giese

WEST PALM BEACH, FL—US Army Colonel (Ret) William (Bill) Giese II died Friday, September 2, 2022 in West Palm Beach, Florida. He was 88 years old. Bill is survived by his former spouse, Elizabeth (Bettye) Giese; son, William (Billy) Giese of Pensacola, FL; daughter, Ellen LaFleur of St Petersburg, FL; Lauren Noll of West Palm Beach, FL; Garnet Warner of Las Vegas, NV; and grandchildren: Alec LaFleur, Scarlett and Jimmy Warner, and Lucas and Julianna DiSalvo. He was preceded in death by his sister, Joanne Macko and parents, William and Edith Giese of Racine, Wisconsin.