William Giese

April 4, 1934—Sept. 2, 2022
WEST PALM BEACH, FL—US Army Colonel (Ret) William (Bill) Giese II died Friday, September 2, 2022 in West Palm Beach, Florida. He was 88 years old. Bill is survived by his former spouse, Elizabeth (Bettye) Giese; son, William (Billy) Giese of Pensacola, FL; daughter, Ellen LaFleur of St Petersburg, FL; Lauren Noll of West Palm Beach, FL; Garnet Warner of Las Vegas, NV; and grandchildren: Alec LaFleur, Scarlett and Jimmy Warner, and Lucas and Julianna DiSalvo. He was preceded in death by his sister, Joanne Macko and parents, William and Edith Giese of Racine, Wisconsin.
A highly decorated combat veteran, Colonel Giese was a senior aviator and completed two tours of duty in Vietnam from 1966-1967 and 1971-1972, where he served as an Aviation Platoon Leader and Aviation Battalion Commander respectively.
Colonel Giese will be cremated and his interment at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C. with Full Military Honors will be at a later date.
