March 7, 1949—January 19, 2019
WESTFIELD, WI (formerly of Racine)—William G. Smith, 69, passed away at Ascension All Saints on Saturday, January 19, 2019.
He was born in Portage, WI on March 7, 1949, the son of the late George W. and Grace A. (nee: Huebner) Smith. He graduated from William Horlick High School in 1967. After graduation Bill served his country with the U.S. Army. He later served 27 years with the National Guard.
Bill retired as a mail carrier after 37 years with the U.S. Postal Service. He enjoyed hunting, cheering for the 49ers and living in “Up North” Wisconsin where he could take long walks on his 10 acres of wooded property and enjoy the peace and quiet with his best friend and companion, Katie, his beloved dog. They also enjoyed going for long country rides and getting treats for the both of them.
He is survived by his children, Megan (Jason Ruggles) Smith, Rachel (Matt) Marsolek both of Racine, Michael (Jessica) Smith of Milwaukee; his grandchildren, Nathan (April Pischke) Smith of Racine, Devin Smith of Milwaukee; his great grandson, Noah Smith; his sister, Patrice (Uncle Craig) Lanouette; his nephew and niece, James (Rebecca) Lanouette, Kelli (Rick) Stein all of Racine and cousin, Robert (Sue) Long of Westfield; and many other relatives and friends. Bill was also preceded in death by his former wife, Sue Ellen Aiello and parents, George and Grace Smith.
Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Friday, January 25, 2019 for a visitation from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. A military honors service will follow at 6:00 p.m. Memorials have been suggested to Montello Care Center (251 Forest Ln, Montello, WI 53949) or Meals on Wheels of Marquette County.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403 262 552-9000
