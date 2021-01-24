MT. PLEASANT — William G. Boeck, 76, passed away at Ascension-All Saints on Thursday, January 14, 2021.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic a private service was held. There will be a memorial service late in July at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Janice and her family would like to thank Dr. Zaheer and all the nurses on the second floor at Ascension-All Saints for all their kindness and hard work. They will always remember them.
Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Rd.
552-9000
