Aug. 4, 1931—May 29, 2023
MIDDLETON—William Foster Rayne “Bill”, son of Fredrick and Ann (Todd) Rayne, born on August 4, 1931, died peacefully on May 29, 2023.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Virginia (Dan) Brodell; and brother, George (Mary) Rayne and is survived by his wife, Jeanne Loomis Rayne, and their sons: Christopher C. Rayne, (Claudia Rayne), Peter L. Rayne, (Natasha Rayne), Steven T. Rayne, and seven grandchildren: Kaitlin Rayne (Anwar Bjyrd), Anne Rayne (Michael Daugherty), Tessa, Ben, and Ellen Rayne, Fiona and Ellery Rayne and five great-grandchildren: Alexander, Nyla, Avi and Apollo Bjyrd and Callan Daugherty.
A celebration of life will be held on July 6 at 10:30 a.m., at Cress Funeral Home, 3610 Speedway Rd.
