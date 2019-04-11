April 3, 1938—April 5, 2019
William F. (Bill) Strock, 81 of Burlington, passed away unexpectedly Friday, April 5, 2019.
Bill was born April 3, 1938, in Los Angeles, California, to Carl E. Strock and Eleanor Westcott. Bill was raised in Ventura, Iowa and an Air Force Veteran. Bill married Patricia A. (Downie) Strock on April 30, 1960 at Immaculate Conception Parish, Burlington.
Bill is survived by his wife Pat, sons Michael (Tani) and Jeffrey (Karen), grandchildren, Alexandra, Sean, Elizabeth, Joseph, Shannon, Anastasia and Stephanie. Bill is further survived his sister Eleanor Terpstra and sister-in-law Anita Terpstra and by many nephews, nieces and friends. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, father and mother-in-law, brothers, Fr. John Terpstra, Harry Terpstra and Thomas Strock. Sister-in-law Virginia Menier and brother-in-law Gerald Downie.
Details for the Mass of Christian burial can be found on the Schuette-Daniels website at www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.