William F. Stommel

December 1, 1965 – October 11, 2019
RACINE – William “Bill” Francis Stommel, age 53; passed away at Froedtert Hospital on Friday, October 11, 2019 after suffering a heart attack the previous Sunday.
Bill was born in Racine on December 1, 1965 to William & Nancy (nee: Mueller) Stommel. He was a 1984 graduate of Washington Park High School. On January 7, 1989 in St. Lucy Catholic Church, he was united in marriage with Renee S. (nee: Bolter).
Bill was a respected Journeyman plumber with Beyond Reality Plumbing. Among his interests, he enjoyed fishing, fishing, hunting & more fishing – especially for Muskie on Lake Chippewa. Above all, Bill was a loyal family man who loved spending time with wife, sons & daughters-in-law, and granddaughters.
Surviving are his loving wife of over 30 years, Renee; their sons, William (fiance, Nicole Briatta) Stommel and Matt (Heather) Stommel; granddaughters, Jada & Madeline; mother, Nancy (Gino King) Stommel-King; sisters, Katie (Dan) Hossalla and Susan Anderson; mother-in-law, Laura (Gary Conover) Brock; sister-in-law, Wendy (Wes) Nault; faithful yellow lab, Cloe; nieces, nephews, other relatives, co-workers & many friends – too numerous to mention all by name. Bill was preceded in death by his dad, William Stommel; sister, Ann Moore; and father-in-law, Wayne Bolter.
A memorial service celebrating Bill’s life will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 6:00 pm in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. A memorial dinner will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Thursday from 4:00 – 6:00 pm.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
