September 11, 1946—July 26, 2018
RACINE—On July 26, 2018, a wonderful man let go of his struggles and fell asleep in the arms of his loving wife. Bill had an enormously generous heart.
On September 11, 1946, Bill was born in Racine, WI. He was a graduate of Horlick High School and a Magna Cum Laude graduate of Carthage College. Bill was
drafted into the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was lucky to have served in Germany. After 45 years of loyal service, Bill retired as a Corporate Project Manager from S.C Johnson, Racine. He loved traveling with his favorite spot being St. Lucia, West Indies, where he swam with the giant turtles.
Bill was an incredible husband, loving son and brother, fantastic in-law, caring nephew, cousin and uncle. He was adored by his dogs; Angus, Alexis, Effie, Fergus and Fiona.
Bill is survived by his devoted wife of 35 years, Janet (Broderick) Mitchell; his caring brother, Frank (Susan) Mitchell; loving in-laws, Michael (Karen) Broderick, Mary (Thomas) McKillip, Kathleen (William) Spalo, Nancy (Gregory) Jones, Donald Broderick and Grace Vahst. Bill is further survived by 21 adoring nieces and nephews, and 30 great nieces and nephews. Other survivors include: Christine Mitchell Schertz, Mark Edward Mitchell, and their three children.
Beloved son of the late Elizabeth (Reuille) and Frank Mitchell, devoted son-in-law of the late Madelene (Black) and Donald Broderick. Also, predeceased by his fishing buddy and brother-in-law, John Broderick.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, 4:00pm until 9:00pm, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road (Hwy KR), Racine, WI 53403. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 1, 2018, 11:00am, at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue, Racine, WI 53403. Visitation on Wednesday at the church will be from 10:00am until the time of the Mass. Burial will follow the Mass at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Ronald McDonald House of South East Wisconsin are appreciated.
A special thank you to the ICU staff at Froedtert South – St. Catherine’s, especially Dr. Mariani and Dr. Shepler, for their compassionate care.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant, WI 53403
262-552-9000
