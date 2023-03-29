March 1, 1936 – March 23, 2023

RACINE — William Edward Scharding, age 87, passed away at AccentCare – IPC in Oak Creek on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

William was born in Racine on March 1, 1936 to Edward and Margaret (nee: Feiner) Scharding. He attended St. Catherine’s High School. On August 16, 1958, William was united in marriage with Nancy Lui. In the 1960’s, William became third generation President and Owner of Feiner Plumbing Company, proceeding his father’s legacy. William was active in all aspects of the business, including plumbing design, computer programming (in the 1970s), customer relations and the transition of ownership of the family business to his four sons. William also enjoyed being a past President of the Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors Association. The most important thing in his life was his family.

Surviving are his loving wife of over 64 years, Nancy; children: Elaine (Gary) Jones, Robert (Dianne) Scharding, Sallie Scharding, Peter (Michelle) Scharding, Theodore Scharding, Elizabeth (Scott) Ackler, Edward (Andrea) Scharding and Christopher Scharding; 14 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and Nancy’s two sisters. William was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Margaret Scharding; grandson, Benjamin Scharding; and sister, Mary Guthie.

There will be a Memorial Mass Service at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue, Racine on Friday, March 31 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be at St. Lucy from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to St. Lucy Catholic Church. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Father Thomas Vathappallil for his time spent with William in scripture and prayer.

